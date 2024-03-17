George mountain fire contained with no property damage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire in the mountains in Haarlem, a small town on the eastern outskirts of the George Municipal precinct has been contained. Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says light rain contributed to a decrease in temperatures and a reduction in fire intensity.

Teams from the Garden Route District Municipality fire and Working on Fire remained on-site to conduct mop-up operations and monitor the area throughout the night. The cause of the fire is unknown. There’s been no damage to property.