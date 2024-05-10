George building collapse death toll rises to 9

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family and friends of the workers who are trapped in a building that collapsed in George in the Western Cape earlier this week say they need more clarity about their loved ones. They say they have not been informed on whether they are dead or injured and or in hospital.

This morning shortly before 7 am another fatality had been reported bringing the total to 9.

The number of those who were on-site during the collapse on Monday was revised from 75 to 81, with 44 people still unaccounted for.

Owenzela Ralarala says they still have no news on her 28-year-old boyfriend, Vuyo Klaas, who was working on-site when the building collapsed.

“Since Tuesday I was here and Vuyo’s mother and sister and father and aunt and cousins, they are working but they’ve called into their work to be present here but there’s nothing. There’s no help.”

The Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, says he sympathises with the families of the victims of the building that collapsed in George earlier this week.

“One of the critically injured patients has passed on so we’ve now got a death toll of nine, so that critical number from sixteen came down to fifteen, so, unfortunately, that’s another tragic step forward but we’ve obviously got a very professional team here and I can understand their frustration because they are panicked and every hour that goes by they are more and more worried,” says Winde.

MEDIA STATEMENT: 6:00 pm Status Update – Building Collapse, Victoria Street – George

Issued George Municipality, 9 May 2024, @ 7:50 pmhttps://t.co/7x7OAoJ0Da pic.twitter.com/L345BgCkxT — George Municipality (@george_mun) May 9, 2024