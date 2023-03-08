Gender equality is everyone’s business. These are the words of Dr Precious Motsepe, the co- founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation.

She was speaking at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange where the ‘Ring the Bell’ for equality celebrations was held in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The event was held in conjunction with the stock exchanges of Angola and Namibia. The challenges that women face were highlighted.

The day is meant to raise awareness about gender disparities and discrimination, as well as promote global support for women.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report, it will take another 108 years to reach gender parity.

International Women’s Day – African countries doing more to include women in the financial sector: