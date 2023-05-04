Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says about 6 000 young people will be trained to install solar panels over a 12-month training programme.

The training will be done in partnership with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA).

This comes as the Gauteng government is set to spend R1.2 billion towards resolving the energy crisis in the province which will see the construction of an 800 megawatts solar farm in Merafong far west of Gauteng.

Lesufi says those who want to apply for this training need to be residents of Gauteng and living in townships, informal settlements and hostels.

He says during the training they will receive R4 000 in training allowance and that those with other qualifications such as N4 would get even higher.

He says the target is to train about 25 000 young people in the next three years. Lesufi says those interested can start sending in their CV from Monday next week.