One of the country’s biggest retail stores, the Shoprite Group says it has increased its solar power capacity by 82% in the last year. The solar panels at 62 of its sites which are equivalent to the size of 20 soccer fields, now generate more than 26 000-kilowatt Peak Power.

Shoprite Group Sustainability Manager Sanjeev Raghubir says the increased power generation capacity will help ease pressure on the national grid.

One year ago, the Shoprite Group added 39 solar-powered refrigerated trucks.

South Africa – C&I

The @Shoprite_SA to add 39 solar-powered refrigerated rigid trucks to its existing solar-powered fleet of 749 trailers by the end of June. This is the first time adding solar-power nitrogen refrigerated rigid trucks to their fleet. https://t.co/GeM4tDGiR7 — AFSIA – Africa Solar Industry Association (@AFSIA_Official) May 21, 2021

“The solar panels across 62 sites are the size of 20 soccer fields and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 3735 households for a year. The group is committed to growing its solar power and renewable electricity installations to improve its energy efficiency and to reduce its environmental footprint, while further reducing pressure on the national electricity grid,” explain Raghubir.

#Shoprite Group says it has increased its installed capacity of #solar photovoltaic (PV) systems by 82%, to 26 606 (kWp) over the last 12 months, thus playing its part in easing pressure on SA’s struggling national power grid.#Moneyweb #AkhonaMatshoba https://t.co/Mtnby5tnXS — Moneyweb News (@Moneyweb) October 5, 2022