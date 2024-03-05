Gauteng on target to resolve e-tolls issue: Mamabolo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the province is on target to meet its commitment to resolve the e-tolls issue on March 31, 2024. Mamabolo was addressing the media on the sidelines of the Gauteng Budget speech at the Gauteng Legislature.

He says the province has approached financial institutions to raise R12.9 billion to settle its share of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) debt.

The province is also facing an additional R4 billion debt for the maintenance of the e-toll roads that should be paid over the next four years.

Mamabolo has committed that 14 days after the publication of the deregulation gazette, Gauteng motorists will no longer be charged for the use of Gauteng freeways.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the pronouncement made by the Premier [Panyaza Lesufi] that we should settle and solve the issue of the e-tolls by the 31st of March, which is the end of the financial year. It’s only good governance that in matters of this nature when we start the new financial year, we’ve dealt with the matter in the most appropriate way so that it doesn’t continue to linger.”

