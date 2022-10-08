Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi has tasked the newly appointed MEC for Finance in the province, Jacob Mamabolo to make sure that he comes up with a clear plan to scrap e-Tolls in Gauteng.

Lesufi was speaking in Midrand, north of Johannesburg where he announced his new Executive Council on Friday, following his appointment as the Premier of the country’s economic hub.

Mamabolo is the former MEC for Transport in the province and now will focus on Finance. Lesufi addressed the e-Toll matter when he announced his Executive Council.

“Because we want to scrap e-Tolls, the mandate of the new MEC for Finance is to formulate a new revenue method that we want to utilize to take the debt away from SANRAL. His mandate is to move quickly to scrap the e-Tolls, we need that new revenue model.”

Raft of changes

Lesufi announced a raft of changes to the executive council with Nomantu Ralehoko being appointed the new Health and Wellness MEC.

The Premier announced a number of other changes including some new entities.

Earlier, Lesufi emphasized the importance of a complete review and overhaul of the province’s public healthcare system, saying several of the tenders need to be done away with.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Members of Executive Council (MECs):

Finance: Jacob Mamabolo

CoGTA, e-Gov, Research & Dev: Mzi Khumalo

Transport & Logistics: Kedibone Diale Tlabela

Human Settlement & Infrastructure Development: Lebogang Maile

Health & Wellness: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

Education: Matome Chiloane

Sports, Rec, Arts & Culture: Morakane Mosupyoe

Community Safety: Faith Mazibuko

Social Development: Mbali Hlophe

Economic Development: Tasneem Motara

New Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces changes to the provincial cabinet:

Lesufi was sworn in as Gauteng’s 7th Premier on Thursday. He says that his priorities include efficient service delivery in healthcare, transport, water, and electricity.

“My view is that we know people must eat in the hospital every day. Why should we go out on tender on that when we can build internal capacity? My view is that we know hospitals must be cleaned. Why do we have to access that when people can be appointed to clean hospitals? Why can’t we have a pharmaceutical company owned by the provincial government so that we can go and buy directly from the people who produce those medications? So indeed, there is a complete review and overhaul on how we are going to handle health matters. I am very serious about that.”

Newly-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media after being sworn in: