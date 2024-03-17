sabc-plus-logo

Home

Gauteng police investigate Cresta Mall jewellery robbery

  • A crime scene cordoned off with police tape.
  • Image Credits :
  • crime-3-1-750x375-1
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Gauteng are investigating a case of business robbery. This after jewelry was stolen from a store at the Cresta shopping mall in Randburg, Johannesburg on Saturday. The value of the jewelry has not yet been established.

The police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says 11 gunmen entered the store and stole the jewellery.

“Linden responded to a business robbery incident at Cresta Mall just before midday. It is reported that about 11 unknown suspects, some of them armed with handguns, stormed into a jewellery store. The suspects started breaking the store’s glass counters with a crowbar and a hammer to gain access to the displayed jewellery. The suspects then fired shots randomly while fleeing to their getaway vehicles, a white Jetta and a silver Toyota Etios.”

Author

MOST READ