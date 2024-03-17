Gauteng police investigate Cresta Mall jewellery robbery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Gauteng are investigating a case of business robbery. This after jewelry was stolen from a store at the Cresta shopping mall in Randburg, Johannesburg on Saturday. The value of the jewelry has not yet been established.

I was there, looked like a movie scene pic.twitter.com/eNuKvKYxvv — Sna (@Snakho93) March 16, 2024

The police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says 11 gunmen entered the store and stole the jewellery.

“Linden responded to a business robbery incident at Cresta Mall just before midday. It is reported that about 11 unknown suspects, some of them armed with handguns, stormed into a jewellery store. The suspects started breaking the store’s glass counters with a crowbar and a hammer to gain access to the displayed jewellery. The suspects then fired shots randomly while fleeing to their getaway vehicles, a white Jetta and a silver Toyota Etios.”

Robbery in Cresta today a few hours ago. Thoughts? #CrestaRobbery pic.twitter.com/XaKBinQWST — mycyclelife (@mycyclelifeza) March 16, 2024