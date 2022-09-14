Gauteng police say they will investigate the motive behind the killing of six people, who were found with multiple gunshot wounds alongside the N1 freeway at the Maraisburg off-ramp.

The bodies are believed to be those of illegal miners operating in the area. Traffic is heavily backed up on the freeway in both directions.

“At this stage, we do not know what the motive is but they are confirmed to have gunshot wounds. We will be investigating six counts of murder and motive will be determined. These people are suspected to be Zama Zamas in the area”, says the Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

Muridili’s media briefing below: