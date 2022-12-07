Gauteng’s second quarter crime statistics for the 2022/23 financial year, show murder, rape and hijackings, among others are on the rise. The crime statistics were disclosed by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Eight police officers were also killed between July and September this year.

According to the second quarterly crime statistics for Gauteng, crimes across the board show a general increase compared to the same period last year.

Murder has increased by nearly twenty percent with a total of 1597 murders having been recorded between July and September as compared to 1320 reported last year.

Rape has also increased by just over ten percent with a total of 2263 cases reported, an increase of 209 in the second quarter compared to last year.

Cash-in-Transit robberies have also increased by a staggering 33 % while truck hijackings increased by 32.3% and car-jackings by 17%.

