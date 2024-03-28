Gauteng MEC suspends taxi associations’permits due to deadly violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, says violence between members of the Soweto taxi associations, WATA and NANDUWE, has led to a number of deaths and as a result the operating licences of both associations have been suspended.

Feuds over routes between the two associations have been going on for years.

Diale-Tlabela says they’ve given WATA and NANDUWE an ultimatum to return to the negotiation table.

Just on Wednesday, when we had a stakeholder engagement in Soweto, mothers were crying to the government that we were tired. These guns are affecting us; they are killing our loved ones, and we no longer want them. Section 91 of the National Transport Act gives us powers as the government to act, especially when we feel that the permits we have allocated are a danger to society and we need to withdraw them. That is our decision, and we stand by it until they come to the table.