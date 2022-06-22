The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that there was a fire at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

It says the blaze started in the open space near where COVID-19 tents were set up for screening.

Gauteng Health Spokesperson Kwara Kekana says no one was injured and firefighters put out the flames.

“Due to strong winds the fire spread to the laundry site and damaged part of the linen awaiting the disposal process. The City of Joburg Fire Services from Dobsonville and Jabulani arrived on time before the fire could spread to usable linen area and the building. There were no casualties due to the fire.”