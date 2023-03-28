The Gauteng Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo says his department is considering intervening in the Tshwane Metro stalemate.

Chaos erupted during the metro’s council meeting on Monday as Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana faced a motion of no confidence.

Video: City of Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana faces a motion of no confidence

Ndzwanana adjourned the special sitting, saying it was illegal as it did not meet the minimum legislative requirements.

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. It will be the third attempt to elect a Mayor after Murunwa Makwarela’s resignation earlier this month.

MEC Khumalo says what is happening in Tshwane is not in the interest of the municipality’s residents.

“It is more about internal squabbles of parties and, therefore, it puts a challenge on the whole concept of coalition governments in our country because coalition governments are not necessarily informed by service delivery issues but informed by party interests. So we are not happy with it. It is about time that the provincial government in a form of our department intervenes in Tshwane one way or the other”

