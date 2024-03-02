GALLERY: UDM Election Manifesto Launch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“Corruption destroys our freedom” – is one of the key messages delivered by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa to hundreds of members who attended the party’s Election Manifesto launch in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Holomisa said that there is no political will on the part of the African National Congress (ANC) to prosecute those guilty of corruption as many of them are the real state capturers as shown by the Zondo Commission report, which is now gathering dust. He says to ensure clean governance, a UDM government will implement, amongst others, a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and the abuse of power.

<br />

UDM MANIFESTO quotes by SABC Digital News