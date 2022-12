President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa defeated former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the ANC’s 55th National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The Head of the party’s Electoral Committee, Kgalema Motlanthe announced the results with Ramaphosa receiving 2 476 votes against 1 897 votes for Mkhize.

