Petrol price hike, decrease for diesel from Wednesday

The price of petrol is set to rise by around 37 cents per litre as of this Wednesday, the 1st of May. The price increase will take effect from midnight on Tuesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) says the price of diesel will decrease by up to 36 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will go down by 25 cents a litre.

The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) will decrease by 46 cents per kilogramme.

Director of Fuel Pricing at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Robert Maake explains, “These prices were affected by the higher oil prices and weaker rand during the period under review. The petrol prices are increasing mainly due to the higher demand for driving season in the northern hemisphere.”

“The slate levy remains unchanged at 21,92 cents a litre on both petrol and diesel. We’ve also observed that the shipping costs were lower during the period under review compared to the previous period,” he adds.