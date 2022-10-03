Motorists will receive some much-needed relief when filling up come Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced that the price of a litre of petrol will go down by between 89 cents and R1.02 depending on grade.

The price of a litre of diesel will, however, go up by between 10 and 15 cents depending on grade.

The price of paraffin will go down by 82 cents per litre.

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Robert Maake says, “The price of petrol will decrease for a third consecutive month from around R26 a litre in July to R22 a litre in October.”

