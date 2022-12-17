Frustrated African National Congress (ANC) delegates to the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference are back at the UNISA conference centre in Ormonde, Johannesburg to continue with registration.

Officials tell SABC NEWS that there are less than 100 delegates who are yet to be accredited for the conference. More than thirty are already waiting at the centre.

Two buses with delegates arrived a short while ago.

“It is very bad, it is for the first time we get this in the history of the ANC. We sleep here, we leave here around 4am. It is so frustrating, we are tired as we speak.”

“My third day being here without being accredited. It is straining seriously. The problem here is poor organisation, to the level that if the pre-registration were done in provinces it would be better, to share with some frustrated delegates.”

ANC committed to serving South Africans: Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has sought to assure the public that the African National Congress remains committed to serving the people of South Africa, despite the party expecting to lose votes in the next elections.

He outlined the possible challenges that the party may face in maintaining voter support.

“We still believe that it is still a good brand and an organisation that has aspirations to serve the poor people in our country. There are people already writing our obituary. So, we are going to lose votes in 2024 and we will be forced into a coalition. My experience with coalitions in local government elections is a nightmare. You don’t want to reproduce that at a national level. So, it is a challenge.”

