Free State Department of Education MEC Dr Tate Makgoe has expressed shock and sadness at the death of an eight year-old learner at Caleb Motshabi Primary School in Bloemfontein.

Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba says the incident happened during break time on Friday when four learners were playing inside the mobile toilets.

One learner closed the door and couldn’t reopen it.

Ndaba says the deceased learner tried to use the toilet’s framed window to get out.

His body managed to get out, but his head got stuck in the window frame.

The learner was removed and brought to an empty classroom where he was certified dead three hours later whilst waiting for an ambulance.