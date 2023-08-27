Farmers in the Free State are counting their losses following veldfires that started on Friday in the Brandfort area.

Large parts of the the area have been burned by the fire since Friday.

A farmer in the area, Martin Wipplinger, says he has so far lost 300 sheep and 18 pregnant cows.

Free State Agriculture has appealed to members of the public to donate feed for animals that have been affected by the veldfires.

Meanwhile, the Free State Agriculture Commercial Manager, Jack Armour, says many animals have perished in the flames.

Armour says a snap survey will be conducted today to get the extend of the fire and the needs of the farmers.

He says a detailed assessment of the damage and cause of the fire can only be expected in the next three days.

“Fortunately, the fires were put out by midnight last night with the changing of the weather. Any donations, financial donations can be directed to our website Freistatlandbou.co.za and bank details will be available. Financial donations would be distributed to the locally affected farmers associations. We know the situation of the affected farmers on the ground. And would deal with the distribution as fairly as possible. Furthermore, any donations would of any feed lucerne, game feed is much appreciated and people can contact Free State Landbou Office on 051 444 4609.”