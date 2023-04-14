Mining giant Sibanye Stillwater said four workers were killed with a fifth seriously injured during the collapse of a newly constructed conveyor belt. The incident took place at the company’s Burnstone gold project near Balfour in Mpumalanga. The incident occurred when the five employees were trying to install a head pulley which drives the conveyor belt.

A full investigation into the exact cause of the incident is under way commenced by Sibanye’s Mine Health and Safety Department.

Sibanye’s spokesperson James Wellsted says, “The five contract employees were installing a lift pulley on a newly constructed waste rock conveyor on the surface when a section of the conveyor they were working on collapsed. An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way and all relevant management of Sibanye Stillwater extends their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”