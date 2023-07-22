The Hawks have arrested four suspects in connection with the theft of motor vehicle engines worth over R1 million. The elite crime fighting unit received a tip off from motor vehicle company Ford about the possible theft of engines from its premises.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says a truck from a courier company was used to load racks with about 36 engines. She says after the truck was loaded it exited Ford’s premises without following proper procedure and went to offload them in Eersterus, east of Pretoria.

“The racks and forklift were found at the drop off address without the engines. Two elderly persons found in the premises explained that they did not know about the cargo. Four suspects including a security personnel from Ford, a mechanical repair shop owner and the truck driver were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. They will be appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday the 24th of July 2023.”