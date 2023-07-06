The former Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke, says he is taking legal action in efforts to challenge his dismissal.

Mahanuke was fired by the JRA Board earlier this month, after failing to explain allegations of fraudulent qualifications detected on his CV.

Mahanuke says: “I am not guilty of faking any qualifications because there are none that have been faked. The JRA report also clarified that allegation. I never had a PHD or said I had a PHD, and I never forced anyone to call me a doctor. There has been a roaming CV that is allegedly mine and it has a lot of incorrect information about me. It is just a CV that has been created. I later learned about who might have created that CV and for what purpose.”

VIDEO | Tshepo Mahanuke on being fired as Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO: