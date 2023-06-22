The African National Congress (ANC) says for now the ball is in the court of its expelled Secretary General, Ace Magashule, regarding his expulsion.

The ANC says it hasn’t received any correspondence from him since the notice of his expulsion.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of their National Working Committee (NWC) held on Monday, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mblaula says Magashule has failed to present himself to the National Disciplinary Committee hearing and also failed to submit written representations on why he shouldn’t be expelled.

Mbalula says they only see him mobilizing people against the ANC.

“We don’t know what he is planning, whether to form a political party, to leave, to appeal to the National Executive Committee, or anything of that sort. What we know is what we have read and seen … it’s that he said the revolution continues and that he will respond at the appropriate time, but we don’t know what is that response will be, and all we have seen is the mobilization on the ground, which has failed in successive attempts. We have seen the burning of ANC t-shirts under his name and him going to former ANC leaders and presenting himself as being in a dilemma.”

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula presents outcomes of the ANC national working committee meeting: