The tone has been set for a ‘bigger and better’ celebration of food, Mzansi style and the biggest local and global acts that will be taking place at this year’s DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

After a two-year absence, the country’s ultimate food-and-music experience promises to bring a flavourful fusion of international excellence, homegrown heritage and springtime fashion on 24 and 25 September 2022.

Festival host and narrator Lebo Mashile and media director Nokuthula Monaheng share more about what we can expect: