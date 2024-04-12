Fleurs’ father says he has forgiven those behind his son’s murder

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The father of slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs says he has forgiven those who were behind his son’s murder. He was speaking outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court where the six accused of the murder of the soccer player appeared.

The six accused in the murder of Fleurs, who was gunned down during a hijacking incident, briefly appeared at the court.

They are facing five charges including murder, robbery with aggravated circumstance, possession of a firearm, ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

“Well investigations are still ongoing as you would’ve heard in court. The court indicated that there are investigations that must be conducted relating to the applications that they want to be released on bail. We will be guided by such investigations, but the appetite is there to oppose bail,” says Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson.

Fleurs will be laid to rest in Cape Town next week. His family was in court for the first appearance of the accused.

“It was very heart sore for us to see how young the accused are. You know there are still lives ahead of them. It was very heart sore to hear that they found weapons and ammunition on them. For them to be doing stuff like that at that young age is heartbreaking, had they followed better directions in life,” says the soccer player’s father Theo Fleurs.

The case has been postponed for the accused to find legal representation. The accused who are between the ages of 21 and 31 have told the court they will apply for legal aid.

They will also apply for bail.

Video: Luke Fleurs’ family addresses the media: