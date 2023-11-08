Fleetwood eyes third successive Nedbank Golf Challenge title

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

One of South African golf’s most popular tournaments, the Nedbank Challenge, tees off at Sun City in the Northwest Province on Wednesday.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England will be looking for his third consecutive victory. Fleetwood is part of a 66-man field, which includes several Ryder Cup stars and the cream of South African golfers.

Fleetwood won in 2019 and returned in 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic, to take the honours again. He will have stiff competition to complete a hat-trick from players such as Max Homa and Justin Thomas of the United States.

The iconic tournament was first held in 1981 at the Gary Player Country Club, and Player himself will once again be in attendance.

Fleetwood has not won a tournament so far this year but is confident at one of his favourite courses in the world.

South Africa will be represented by Thriston Lawrence, Ockie Strydom, Branden Grace, Louis De Jager, Hennie Du Plessis and Zander Lombard, who had a memorable 2019 tournament.

“I played with Lee and Ernie, and I think I had a two-shot lead, and it was special, and I gained a lot about how to deal with pressure and how to entertain the fans while also focusing on golf, I’ve matured since then and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” says South African golfer Zander Lombard.

Fleetwood will be grouped with American Max Homa and Adrian Meronk of Poland on day one.