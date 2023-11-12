American, Homa wins Nedbank Golf Challenge

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

American Max Homa recorded his first international victory as a professional and first win on the DP world tour when he won the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City by a massive four strokes.

Homa is a seasoned pro with six wins on the PGA tour, but he has never won a tournament outside of the United States.

He carded a 6 under 66 to finish at 19 under par for the tournament. Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark finished second on 15 under with a final round 68, while his compatriot Thorbjorn Olesen was third at 14 under.