Firefighting efforts continue in Simon’s Town

Firefighting efforts are continuing in Simon’s Town, in the Cape Peninsula, following a vegetation fire that broke out on the mountain on Tuesday. Hundreds of fire fighters are currently on the ground. But there are no visible fires. Only a few patches of smoke remain and firefighters will remain in the area to prevent any flare ups.

Hundreds of firefighters together with fifteen fire engines and seven water tankers were dispatched when the fire broke out earlier this week, leading to the precautionary evacuation of some properties in the early hours on Wednesday.

Resident Ian Abrams says they were ready to evacuate and packed a suitcase as the fire seemed to be encroaching.

“Last night when we saw the fire, you didn’t realize how close it is, how far it is and you start packing your bags just to stay ready in case you evacuate. We did learn from some firefighters that they had evacuated some of the people on the west side of Simon’s Town. It was nerve wrecking, your home is here, everything is here and it might or might not have been lost last night, fortunately it did not,”

At one stage the blaze threatened properties in the area. The residents of Harbour Heights were evacuated in the early hours on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Fire spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they will remain on scene for some time.

“The guys made inroads in respect of the fire that started yesterday, just after seven and with much needed aerial support in the inaccessible areas, with six choppers assisting and now about six this morning. We had four choppers and obviously water bombing the inaccessible areas.”

Five firefighters sustained injuries and two were taken to hospital. Only a single derelict building that is said to be on the grounds of the SA Navy, was damaged.

Video: Firefighters working to control blaze on the mountains above Simon’s Town in Cape Peninsula