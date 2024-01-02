Extensive damage at Shelley Point Hotel in St Helena Bay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two helicopters have been deployed to fight the fire which broke out at Shelley Point Hotel in St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast restaurant at the hotel on Tuesday morning. A significant fire has caused extensive damage.

Mayor Andre Truter of the Saldanha Bay Municipality revealed that the fire is believed to have originated in the kitchen early on Tuesday morning.

Truter says strong south-easterly winds are fanning the flames . All guests at the hotel have been safely evacuated.

Truter stated that additional resources and fire crews from neighboring municipalities have been called in. Firefighters are set to employ a helicopter to aid in their endeavors to extinguish the blaze.

“It is situated in a golf estate, Shelley Point in the middle of a golf estate. At the moment we are containing the fire and we are keeping it from spreading. We have spoken to Western Cape disaster management they are sending two choppers, the municipal manager has already authorised that. District Mayor Boffie Strydom has assisted with engines from their side so has Swartland and so has Berg river. We have got at the moment about 20 firefighters on site with more on their way.