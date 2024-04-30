Fire on Table Mountain Reserve continues to blaze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities have closed the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail in Cape Town as a fire is burning in the vicinity of Maclear’s Beacon. Table Mountain National Park Management says visibility is poor in the area and there is a huge risk to users unexpectedly walking into the fire line.

Several other hiking trails in the area remain closed after fires broke out in the Table Mountain National Park over the weekend. Four of these were sparked by lightning. Several firefighting crews are battling the blaze.

City authorities say the fire that started in the early hours of Sunday morning is still active.



Helicopters waterbombing the fire on Table Mountain