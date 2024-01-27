‘Table Mountain fire contained’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town fire and rescue services say the fire on Table Mountain has been contained.

Aerial resources were used to water bomb the area.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says reports indicate that a vehicle caught alight and ignited vegetation near the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

“The swift action of not only city firefighters but also crews from TMNP and NCC prevented the fire from moving over to the Camps Bay side of the mountain. All people on the mountain were safely evacuated by cable car and via Platteklip Gorge. Crews will be working tirelessly throughout the evening to extinguish the blaze.”

Meanwhile, guests are being evacuated due to the fire at Tafelberg Road.

Carelse says aerial support is being used in firefighting efforts.

“The first arriving officer quickly assessed the situation, and reinforcements were immediately called upon. We have a total of eight firefighting resources on scene, assisted by crews from TMNP. Our Incident Management Team type 4 has been activated, and currently three Huey helicopters are water bombing, with the Black Hawk inbound. This is an extensive area of vegetation alight, and Tafelberg Road has been closed off to the public to ensure emergency vehicles have unobstructed access.”

