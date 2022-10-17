The court appearance of a 30-year-old man accused of the rape and murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been abruptly adjourned in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court in East Rand, Gauteng.

This is after the father of the girl tried to attack the accused in the dock. The accused is charged with five counts including murder, rape, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse.

[WATCH] Protesters have gathered outside the Benoni Magistrates court in Ekurhuleni where a 30-year-old man is appearing in connection with the murder of 4-year-old, Bokgabo Poo.

The toddler’s mutilated body was found on Tuesday last week after she was reported missing on Monday.

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Community outraged following court appearance of accused in Bokgabo Poo’s murder:

Chaos erupted inside court room after the murdered toddler’s father jumped from the gallery where he was seated in an attempt to grab and attack the accused. Other community members tried to join in the commotion but the police who were present in court grabbed the attackers and subdued them.

The magistrate left the court in a rush and the matter had to be adjourned.

The accused has another pending rape case in the same magistrate’s court.