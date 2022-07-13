Former late President of South Africa Nelson Mandela will most definitely be remembered for his many quotes as he fought for freedom and ushered in a democratic country.

Below are some of his most famous quotes:

“After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.”

“Communists have always played an active role in the fight by colonial countries for their freedom because the short-term objects of Communism would always correspond with the long-term objects of freedom movements.”

“Does anybody really think that they didn’t get what they had because they didn’t have the talent or the strength or the endurance or the commitment?”

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

“I cannot conceive of Israel withdrawing if Arab states do not recognize Israel, within secure borders.”

“I detest racialism, because I regard it as a barbaric thing, whether it comes from a black man or a white man.”

“I dream of an Africa which is in peace with itself.”

“I dream of the realization of the unity of Africa, whereby its leaders combine in their efforts to solve the problems of this continent. I dream of our vast deserts, of our forests, of all our great wildernesses.”

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

“When the water starts boiling it is foolish to turn off the heat.”

“If there are dreams about a beautiful South Africa, there are also roads that lead to their goal. Two of these roads could be named Goodness and Forgiveness.”

“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.”

“If the United States of America or Britain is having elections, they don’t ask for observers from Africa or from Asia. But when we have elections, they want observers.”

“If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.”

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

“In my country, we go to prison first and then become President.”

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

“It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership.”

“Let freedom reign. The sun never set on so glorious a human achievement.”



“Let there be work, bread, water and salt for all.”

“Money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.”

“Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another.”

“Only free men can negotiate; prisoners cannot enter into contracts. Your freedom and mine cannot be separated.”

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”

“There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires.”

“There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.”

“There is no such thing as part freedom.”

“There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered.”

“We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”