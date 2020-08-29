It’s emerged that the alleged family feud that claimed eight lives earlier this week at Taylor’s Halt outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, has been ongoing since 2010.

This has been revealed by a relative who spoke to SABC News on the condition of anonymity.

This family member says police only responded to her calls for help hours later. She says she is now on the run, fearing for her life.

“A neighbour called me and told me they were shooting at that house. I called from 8pm to 11 and no one came out. The police are also involved because the station is 15 minutes away to the house even the police didn’t help. In my opinion, even the station should be closed.”