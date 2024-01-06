Families, ANC welcome reopening of Cradock Four murder inquest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the re-opening of the inquest into the murders of the Cradock Four.

The four anti-apartheid activists, Mathew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata, and Sicelo Mhlauli, were going home to Cradock from a meeting in Gqeberha in June 1985, when security police abducted and murdered them.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola announced the decision to reopen the inquest on Friday.

Two previous inquests were inconclusive.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says it is in the interest of justice for all perpetrators who misled the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) or failed to obtain amnesty to be brought to book.

Earlier, the families’ representative, Lukhanyo Calata, said that they hope that the inquest will reveal the truth and bring closure.

“From tomorrow onwards, we will wake up and ensure that this inquest is successful and that it finally reveals the truth around the murders of the Cradock Four, in particular, who were some of those apartheid politicians that ordered these murders. In a nutshell, we welcome this announcement, and we are very pleased that we are finally here.”

