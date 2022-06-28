This year marks 37 years since the killing of the Cradock Four. Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, and Sicelo Mhlawuli were murdered by the apartheid regime on the 27th of June in 1985.

To commemorate this day, the Fort Calata Foundation in partnership with Rhodes University and the National Arts Festival, launched an exhibition called Inqaba yesizwe at Rhodes University in Makhanda.

In an effort to remember fallen heroes, the movie “Thina Sizwe” was screened prior to this.

37 years later, the families of the Cradock four are still calling for justice for the murders of their loved ones.

The Calata family says this day evokes emotions and they demand action before it’s too late.

Lukhanyo Calatha says, “I think justice for us means two things, there’s obviously the restorative justice where we are hoping that individuals will be charged and will be brought to a court of law. Then the court will then be given the opportunity to express itself on the guilt or innocence of the people that have been charged with the murders of the Cradock Four.”

Rhodes University exhibition honours the Cradock Four:

The Calata family says the film and photographic exhibition is about preserving the legacy of Fort Calata.

“Today in honor of their lives we will unveil this exhibition and installation to say thank you to them, to honour them for the sacrifices that they made for freedom, and hopefully, inspire the next generation of leaders in South Africa to know that there were people who died for us.”

Rhodes University says this partnership is aimed at uplifting society through education about our history.

Acting Head for School of Journalism, Rhodes University Dr Jeanne Du Toit says, “We are delighted to be able to host this exhibition when the communication division of Rhodes University approached us to do so we jumped at the opportunity because we understand what exhibition means and we know that the Calata foundation put together in commemoration of Cradock Four supposed to be a way to educate people and make them aware of that maybe people are not remembering that kind of commemoration.”

The Calata family says the ruling party has failed them in fighting for justice for their father.

However, they hope that justice will be served soon. The NPA is investigating the murder case of Cradock Four.

Fort Calata Foundation is disappointed by the NPA’s failure to prosecute murderers of the Cradock Four: