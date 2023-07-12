The apparent absence of action against those believed to be the instigators behind the 2021 civil unrest has further tainted the image of the country’s security and intelligence services.

This is according to Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher and policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies.

In July of 2021 over a period of about a week, widespread looting and the destruction of businesses occurred across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

After the eight days of mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021, more than 350 people had died during this period.

The estimated cost of damage to property and infrastructure, was around R50 billion.

Two years later, police have confirmed the arrest of 63 people in connection with crimes related to incidents in this period.

Amongst them, former Fees Must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile and former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu.

Both charged in separate cases with incitement to commit violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says, “We have arrested 63 people since July 2021. Those people are in court. Why are they not sentenced, you can ask Lamola [Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola]. But we have arrested them, they are all in court. Some of them are [out] on bail.”

“We are increasing the charges, we want to move the charges from ordinary incitement and all to terrorism and treason. Except that Mercedes Benz guy [Mbuso Moloi] who has been sentenced. There are many more that are going to be coming,” adds Cele.

The Institute for Security Studies says the delays in arresting the masterminds behind the violence is a blow for the country’s security and intelligence services.

Independent crime analyst Dr Johan Burger says, “The small number of convictions and arrests is clearly a disproportionate to the approximately R50 million damage that this country suffered and more than 250 lives lost during that week. We have now unfortunately reached the point where we feel that the masterminds behind the unrest may never be brought to justice.”

In KwaZulu-Natal at least three people have been convicted so far.

Mbuso Moloi, who pleaded guilty to theft, was recently sentenced to 18 months correctional supervision and 16 hours community service per month.

A video went viral on social media, showing him walking out of a store with a stolen basket of groceries during the looting spree.

In Phoenix, where at least 36 people were killed, two brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender were tried for the murder of 19-year-old Mondli Majola.

The court acquitted them on the murder charge, but found them guilty of attempted murder.

They will be sentenced next month.

Burger says South Africans are still in the dark about the orchestrators of the civil unrest.

