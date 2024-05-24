Extension of EPWP to combat poverty, unemployment in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The KwaZulu-Natal Public Works Department has announced the extension of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to help eradicate poverty and reduce unemployment.

The EPWP, launched in 2003, aims to create temporary work opportunities for unskilled, unemployed, poor, and vulnerable communities.

MEC Sipho Nkosi emphasised the department’s goal of ensuring that at least one family member from every household benefits from the programme.

Nkosi says, “We are committing ourselves to create thousands of EPWP jobs in the province of KZN as the Department of Public Works in the next five years. We are making sure that we are going to identify households where there is a high level of unemployment so that at least one person gets employed – so that they will have food on the table.”

“More than 14 jobs have been created through this programme in the two departments that are the Department of Transport and Public Works, which were the ones that launched this program for the next five years,” he adds.

