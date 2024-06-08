Informal businesses in eMagwaveni reeling from Tornado devastation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Informal businesses in eMagwaveni area of Tongaat, north of Durban, are struggling to operate following the storm that left many people homeless. The area has been without electricity for the past few days.

The storm caused damage to houses and schools. 7000 people are affected by the storm across the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Life has not returned to normal for the people of KwaZulu-Natal residing in areas affected by recent bad weather.

More than ten people lost their lives and many got injured. The storm had a devastating effect to informal businesses.

Phakamile Mngomezulu and Nontuthuzelo Nsangwana earn a living by selling fruits and vegetables.

“I am severely affected as this business is my backbone. There is no electricity, I cannot do anything and I am losing a lot of money. I have to use the little I have to go buy stock and repair the store,” says Mngomezulu.

“I am selling fruits and vegetables along the road, but I have gone back to square one as all my vegetables and fruits were destroyed. I am trying to push hard but it is difficult because I cannot sell cool drinks as the fridge was destroyed and there is no electricity,” says Nsangwana.

A local creche has now been closed and parents have nowhere to take their kids.

The creche building was razed down by heavy storm.

Anna Nduli works at Qoqisizwe creche and is pleading for help.

“Our creche was vandalised and we don’t know what to do as it is helpful to the community. We look after these children and as the creche is not working, there is nobody who is looking after them. If there was another shelter, we would accommodate them there,” adds Nduli.

Government departments and eThekwini Municipality are still on site helping victims with food and blankets.

Nompumelelo Shabalala applauds the government intervention.

“I have got blankets and two sponges to sleep on and I have food parcels and my children have got few food items. I am happy about the intervention and I think if we can get houses, the situation can be better as my house was completely destroyed,” she adds.

The municipality is working on restoring electricity and clearing roads.

KZN Storm | Tornado-hit oThongathi reels from devastation