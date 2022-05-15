It takes place during Somalia’s worst drought in four decades, and against a depressingly familiar background of attacks by al Shabaab rebels, in-fighting among security forces and clan rivalries.

SCEPTICISM

Though just holding the process was a success of sorts, many in the country of 15 million people were sceptical of real progress. Leading candidates were old faces recycled from the past who had done little to help them, and such votes were traditionally dominated by bribery, they complained.

Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmaajo” for his reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese, looked unlikely to be re-elected after losing support in last month’s parliamentary vote.

Somalia is still unable to hold a direct popular vote due to insecurity, with the government having little control beyond the capital. African Union peacekeepers guarded the site within an Iraq-style “Green Zone” where the politicians met.

Two or three rounds of voting were expected, with a result likely by late evening.

“The only hope we have is this election,” said medical student Nur Ibrahim.

“There is no life in Somalia. We study and then get bombed by terrorists. If there is no peace, education has no use.”

As well as former presidents Ahmed (2009-2012) and Mohamud (2012-2017), the head of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Said Abdulahi Deni, also has a good chance, analysts say.

Only one woman was standing, former foreign minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam, but was not expected to garner significant support in the strictly patriarchal society.

Ahmed, a former Islamist, took over a Western-backed transitional government in 2009, establishing the national army and helping push al Shabaab out of Mogadishu, though it came back strongly in the regions. The other former president, Mohamud, was a peace activist and academic.