EXPLAINER VIDEO | Difference between the ICC and the ICJ

International law plays a crucial role in maintaining order and justice on a global scale and two significant institutions that contribute to this effort are the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ruling issued on last week in the SA-Israel case at the ICJ shed light on the importance of these judicial bodies.

Despite their similar-sounding names, these institutions serve distinct purposes and possess different mandates.

The ICJ acts as a platform for the peaceful resolution of legal disputes between states, fostering diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. While the ICC prosecutes individuals that commit crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and crimes of aggression.

Below illustrates the difference between the ICJ and the ICC:

