Expert warns of rising online dating scams during Valentine’s month

Cyber Security Specialist Shawn Phakade has issued a warning regarding the rising threat of scams on online dating apps, especially during Valentine’s month.

The use of online dating platforms has become a common ground for scammers, and Phakade anticipates a surge in online dating scams during this period.

Phakade highlighted the impact of the pandemic, stating that it has accelerated the adoption of digital platforms, including online dating. He urged people to be vigilant and cautious, particularly during this time of the year.

“What people should look for in terms of online dating is that they need to be cognizant of people that are communicating with them. The main thing to look out for is the excessive love bombing that these fake profiles do. They always want to solicit large sums of money, but there’s always a sense of drama that’s associated with these scammers. There’s always something that’s urgent that they need to fix or something that they need to mitigate when it comes to their families,’ says Phakade.

Phakade’s warning serves as a reminder for users to exercise caution and remain vigilant while navigating the online dating landscape, especially during periods when scams are likely to be more prevalent.

According to Statista, the online dating market in South Africa is predicted to witness substantial revenue growth, reaching over R228 million. Online dating in South Africa is experiencing a surge in popularity, with a growing number of individuals seeking connections and companionship through digital platforms.

The most popular dating app on the market, Tinder, is preferred by almost 16% of all users, according to Statista research.

Last year, Bumble came in second with a 9% share. With 5% each, Badoo, Hinge, and Tantan are in second place.

Online dating app users urged to secure their personal information:

