IMF probing cyber security incident, no top managers affected

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it is investigating a cyber incident, which was detected on Feb. 16, adding that the 11 email accounts involved had been re-secured.

A source familiar with the matter said the compromised email accounts did not include those of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva or other top officials.

“None of the top management emails were compromised,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

“The investigation determined that eleven IMF email accounts were compromised,” IMF said, adding that those accounts had been re-secured and there was no indication of further compromise.

A decision was made to disclose the incident – the IMF’s first since 2011 – given the global lender’s commitment to transparency and as a reminder to its staff to ensure strict adherence to cyber security practices, the source said.

The IMF said it took remedial actions as a result of the investigation, which was conducted with the help of independent cyber security experts.

“We have no indication of further compromise beyond these email accounts at this point in time. The investigation into this incident is continuing,” it said.