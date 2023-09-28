Water expert Professor Kobus du Plessis has called for government to act fast as the country is facing a water crisis.

This comes as Johannesburg residents and businesses are battling under the strain of the protracted water crisis. Residents of South Hills have been without water for over a month.

Du Plessis says government needs to fix power utility Eskom in order to resolve the water crisis.

“The problem that we are facing, we as engineers can deal with those as long as we got the support from politicians in their decision making and there’s a couple of ways that we can deal with. Of course, at the moment Eskom is not helping us certainly if we do not fix Eskom, we are going to have more severe water supply problems because we can’t put water in that instance.”

SA’s looming water crisis: Professor Kobus du Plessis: