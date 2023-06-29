The Russian ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Igorevich Rogachev says the war in Ukraine is as a result of the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). He has also called out countries that say they are neutral in this war.

South Africa has been criticised for refusing to pick a side.

Rogachev says in war there is no neutrality.

“I do not think that in the modern world there is a place called neutrality for a very simple reason is the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia which is basically not in Russia but to those who do not comply with sanctions imposed against Russia. So, you cannot remain neutral.”

A discussion on the role of NATO in Russia-Ukraine war:

Meanwhile, Norwegian ambassador to South Africa, Gjermund Saether says Russia cannot use NATO as a reason for invading Ukraine.

“The problem for Russia is not really NATO. The problem is democracy. They don’t have democracy inside the country because the leadership doesn’t allow it. No freedom, no democracy but they also want to prevent other countries and the neighbours from having democracy. NATO never had a plan to expand. They (Ukraine) want to keep their independence; they want to stay free. They want self-determination and they feel threatened and they applied for NATO membership because that can give them certainty.”