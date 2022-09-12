Mixed Martial Arts and former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has died after a battle with liver cancer.

He was 34 years old.

Theodorou died Sunday, a representative confirmed to TSN.

Theodorou went 8-3 in UFC from 2014-19 and was released from the promotion after losing to Derek Brunson in 2019. He last fought and won professionally in December 2021 against Bryan Baker.

Theodorou had a 19-3 MMA record.

Theodorou became an advocate for the use of medical marijuana in combat sports later in his career. He became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the use of medical cannabis in January 2020, according to MMA Junkie.

UFC veteran and “TUF” winner Elias Theodorou is dead at 34 after a battle with cancer. 💔 Full details: https://t.co/mZpuaUI0vT pic.twitter.com/T4glGuMrOO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 12, 2022