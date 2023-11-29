Ethics Committee recommends Cele apologises to activist Ian Cameron

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee’s report has recommended that Police Minister Bheki Cele apologise for breaching the Ethics Code for Members of the House.

This comes after Cele shouted at an activist during a crime imbizo in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats last year.

Cele and Action Society Director Ian Cameron got into a heated exchange during which the Minister told Cameron to shut up.

Cameron laid a charge of Crimen Injuria and assault against Cele and police officers.

The National Assembly adopted the committee’s report yesterday.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says, “The recommendation is that the member must enter an apology in the National Assembly to activist Ian Cameron. I am informed Honourable Cele is out of the country on official business, so Honourable Cele will be called upon to enter his apology in due course.”

Ian Cameron lays charges against Cele:

