The eThekwini municipality is urging residents to switch off their geysers during load shedding to minimise outages. This as Eskom has introduced stage 6 load shedding.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 6 loadshedding will continue to be implemented over the weekend, in order to replenish emergency reserves and set a possible path for the reduction in stages of loadshedding in the coming week. pic.twitter.com/hnHscIonUl — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 13, 2023

eThekwini spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo says the municipality is inundated with reports of power outages that occur directly after load shedding. Khuzwayo says trip outs after load shedding are due to high waiting loads when power is restored.

“Residents and business can significantly reduce these trip outs by switching off appliances such as geysers, heaters, air cons, stoves, and pool pumps during load shedding. When electricity supply returns, residents must only switch on these appliances after 30 minutes.”