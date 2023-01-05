Smaller parties in the eThekwini Municipality have called on Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to appoint independent companies to test the water quality in the metro.

This is after several concerns were raised about the city’s water quality.

In a statement, the chairperson of a group of smaller parties in the council, Zandile Myeni, says one of the council members was recently advised by his doctor not to drink water from the tap after he fell ill and had to be taken to hospital.

“As a block of small parties, we said this issue is now at another level. One of the members of the council by the name of Vivian Reddy is evidence of what we have been getting from the communities on the issue of water and we are then saying to the municipality we are recommending that they appoint an independent company that is going to test this water moving forward,” says Myeni.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela has dismissed these claims, insisting that water from the city’s taps is safe to drink.

“We would like to appeal to the members of the public to rely only on the information that is emanating from the communication platforms of the city as opposed to the unscrupulous lot that is on a relentless campaign to ruin the image of the city. Our water is safe to drink and will never derive any joy to provide the members of the public water that is unsafe to drink.”